76ers' Kyle O'Quinn Donates to Church Members in Queens

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Kyle O'Quinn became another member of the organization to put his money and resources to good use. In collaboration with local churches and community organizations in Hollis, Queens, O'Quinn managed to provide 200 masks, meals, and free books to local church members.

O'Quinn, who was born in Jamacia, New York, and attended Campus Magnet in Queens, was looking for a way to give back to the community where he grew up. As the country continues to fight through the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities could use help from others.

Fortunately, many members of the 76ers have lent a helping hand on many occasions. Sixers' star point guard Ben Simmons formed 'The Philly Pledge,' which united all of Philly's famous athletes and personalities to drive donations to two crucial non-profits based in Philadelphia.

Then, Sixers' All-Star big man Joel Embiid teamed up with the 76ers' managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, to donate a significant amount of money to Penn Medicine in order to help provide critical support for healthcare workers who are battling through the COVID-19 pandemic. 

After the team's managing partners and All-Star's got involved, others began to reach out with a helping hand too, including Shake Milton, Al Horford, Mike Scott, Josh Richardson, and Tobias Harris. Now, O'Quinn gets in on the action as he helps donate a number of materials to locals within the area he grew up in.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

