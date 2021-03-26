76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a solid start for their difficult road stretch, which began in New York on Sunday. Although the Sixers got into another tight battle with the New York Knicks, which required overtime to find a winner, Philly came out on top with an ugly but thrilling win at Madison Square Garden.

Then the Sixers flew out West for a stretch of games in California beginning on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. After dominating in the first half, Philly fell apart in the second half against the Steph Curry-less Warriors and nearly allowed Golden State to complete a comeback.

However, the 76ers came out on top with the win, starting the road trip off 2-0. Now, the Sixers will face the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Although Philly will be without Joel Embiid, the Lakers will be missing both Anthony Davis and LeBron James this time around.

When the Sixers and the Lakers met earlier this season at the Wells Fargo Center, both teams were fully healthy. Philly managed to climb out of the matchup with a one-point victory thanks to Tobias Harris' dagger late in the fourth quarter. On Thursday, the circumstances will be much different as both teams are missing key players.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Lakers go head to head on Thursday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM EST.

Location: Staples Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Lakers TV Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet/TNT

Lakers Listen: ESPN LA 710

76ers Stream: Click Here

Lakers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -225, LAL +180

O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM