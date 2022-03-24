76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court once again on Wednesday night. Coming off of one of their most impressive wins of the season considering the circumstances, the Sixers are going into Wednesday's game on a high note.

Without Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Sixers managed to take down the Miami Heat in the second game of a back-to-back. As 76ers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey led the charge, the Sixers were allowed the opportunity to have some previously struggling players bounce back and have solid games on Monday.

Now, the Sixers will look to try and keep the ball rolling when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the year when the Lakers paid a visit to Philadelphia, Los Angeles superstar LeBron James was ruled out due to knee soreness. Without James, the Lakers struggled to overcome the Joel Embiid-led Sixers.

This time around, the situation is quite similar and even worse for the Lakers. Not only do the Sixers have James Harden in the mix now, but LeBron is once again out due to knee soreness. In addition, the Lakers have also been missing their other All-Star Anthony Davis, and the situation won't change on Wednesday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Lakers battle it out for the second and final time this season on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET.

Location: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

Lakers TV Broadcast: Spectrum Sportnet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Lakers Listen: ESPNLA 710

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -500, LAL +375

Total O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook