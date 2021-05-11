Sports Illustrated home
76ers Legend Allen Iverson Congratulates Wizards' Russell Westbrook

NBA history was made on Monday night in Atlanta. As the Washington Wizards faced the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, Washington's star guard Russell Westbrook was nearing a personal milestone. And finally, Westbrook reached it. 

With a little under nine minutes left to go in the game on Monday, Westbrook picked up his tenth rebound of the night to secure a triple-double. To Westbrook, triple-doubles are no longer special. After all, this is a guy who can average a triple-double for an entire season.

But due to the fact that Westbrook was able to churn out so many triple-doubles in his long and successful NBA career, the Wizards star etched himself in the NBA record book on Monday night as he surpassed Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, which was achieved during the 1974 NBA season.

"It's just a blessing," Westbrook said after the game, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "You put so much into the game, so much time, you sacrifice so much, to be able to just be mentioned with guys like Oscar, Magic [Johnson] and Jason Kidd, those guys is something I never dreamed about as a young kid growing up in L.A. Truly grateful for moments like this."

Many were tuned in to watch Westbrook make history. Many including Philadelphia 76ers legendary guard Allen Iverson. Never one to shy away from praising the generations that came after him, Iverson wasted no time rushing to Twitter to send out his congratulations for Westbrook on Monday.

Unfortunately, Westbrook couldn't complete his big night with a crucial victory over the Hawks. As the Wizards are hardly in the NBA Play-In picture, Westbrook and his teammates only have three more games left to ensure they will have an opportunity to fight for a final seed in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture.

Regardless of his team's current situation, Westbrook should still feel good about his personal accomplishment on Monday, as it could be a very long time before his record is surpassed because he'll continue to build on it moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

