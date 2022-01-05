Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

    The Philadelphia 76ers have developed quite the hot streak lately. After dropping a game they expected to win with ease against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks nearly two weeks ago, the Sixers bounced back and picked up a big win on the road against the Washington Wizards to kick off a three-game road trip.

    Last Tuesday, the Sixers traveled up North and faced the Toronto Raptors. In past years, the Sixers struggled at the Scotiabank Arena, but they picked up another win on the road to make it two victories in a row.

    Before closing out 2021, the Sixers had to face one of their toughest tests yet as they were set to play the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. As they faced the Nets twice already this year, the Sixers were winless against Brooklyn heading into last Thursday's game. But they broke the losing streak and upset the Nets on the road, closing out the year with a bang.

    And finally, after three long games away from home, the Sixers returned to South Philly this week. On Monday night, they hosted the struggling Houston Rockets. Not only have the Rockets been off to a rough start this year, but they also missed a few key players on Monday.

    This season, the Sixers have played down to their shorthanded opponents, but they took care of business the right way on Monday as they dominated Houston and picked up their fourth-straight win before hitting the road once again.

    Now, the Sixers are set to play the Orlando Magic. Similar to the Rockets, the Magic are struggling amid a rebuild and aren't healthy. While the Sixers have a shorthanded lineup of their own heading into Wednesday's game, they should be able to take care of business once again. Will the Sixers make it five in a row? Or will the Magic pull off an upset win in Orlando?

    76ers vs. Magic Betting Info

    All of the betting information regarding the Sixers matchup against the Magic. 

    Key Game Notes

    USATSI_17257445_168388689_lowres
    • The Sixers have won six of their last ten games
    • Philadelphia is currently on a four-game win streak
    • On the road, the Sixers are 13-8 this season
    • The Magic have won just two of their 15 games at home this year
    • Orlando is currently on a six-game losing streak
    • The Magic have lost eight of their last ten games
    • Philadelphia has defeated Orlando in five-straight games
    • The Sixers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
    • The total has gone over in four of Orlando's last six games
    • Orlando is 0-5 against the spread in their last five games at home.

    Injury Report

    USATSI_17257484_168388689_lowres

    76ers

    Myles Powell - Questionable

    Tyrese Maxey - Out

    Shake Milton - Out

    Paul Reed - Out

    Ben Simmons - Out

    Jaden Springer - Out

    Matisse Thybulle - Out

    Magic

    Cole Anthony - Questionable

    Wendell Carter - Questionable

    Michael Carter-Williams - Out

    Markelle Fultz - Out

    Jonathan Isaac - Out

    Robin Lopez - Out

    E'Twaun Moore - Out

    Jalen Suggs - Out

    Moritz Wagner - Out

    Game Odds

    USATSI_17257504_168388689_lowres

    Spread: Sixers -9.5

    Moneyline: PHI -500, ORL +375

    Total O/U: 212.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Prediction

    NBA-2021-22-week-of-jan-03-all-philadelphia-76-ers-orlando-magic-dl

    *Prediction Shared on TallySight

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17257512_168388689_lowres
