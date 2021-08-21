76ers Make Several Significant 'Cost-Cutting' Moves

The Philadelphia 76ers' organization made a ton of moves this week, including personnel changes, contract extensions, and even unfortunate cuts to those who operate primarily behind the scenes.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported on the Sixers' "black Friday" moves on Friday night. In his report, Pompey mentioned several notable names were getting the boot out of Philly.

Among those mentioned were scouts Rod Baker and Jordan Cohn, Scouting Coordinator Christian Endrigian, Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Matt Lilly, and the team's Senior Director of Equipment operations Scott Rego.

Although Pompey didn't have the full number of employees who will be cut loose from the organization, the Inquirer writer reports that "around 17 employees" were notified they are being let go. The motive behind the moves is to cut costs.

As expected, Sixers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris took a lot of heat on social media Friday night following the reports. And Friday wasn't the first time that happened.

Over a year ago, when the NBA was amid the COVID-19 suspension, many organizations started making staff cuts to save money as teams around the league were no longer generating revenue with the schedule at a halt.

Josh Harris and the Sixers were reportedly preparing to furlough team employees early on in the pandemic. As Sixers center Joel Embiid stepped up and prepared to pay to keep some of the employees on board, Harris and the Sixers' Managing Group decided to quickly reverse the decision and kept everybody on board.

However, that doesn't seem to be happening this time around. While the backlash caused Harris and the organization to reverse their decision regarding cuts the last time it was discussed, it seems the 17 or so employees who got cut on Friday won't get the same benefits.

