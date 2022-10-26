76ers’ Matchup vs. Wizards Next Week Changes Tip-Off Time

When the Philadelphia 76ers return to their home court next week after a multi-game road trip, they’ll begin their first matchup back in South Philly slightly earlier than initially anticipated.

According to the NBA, the November 2 matchup against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center will now tip off at 6 PM instead of 7 PM.

The schedule change comes in preparation for a possible Game 5 World Series matchup in Philadelphia. As the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their spot on MLB’s biggest stage over the weekend with a fourth win over the San Diego Padres, the Phillies have an upcoming series against the Houston Astros.

Game 1 of the World Series will begin on Friday, October 28, in Houston. The second matchup will take place on Saturday in Houston before the series comes to Philadelphia for the first time on Monday, October 31. Game 4 will be on November 1, and if necessary, Game 5 will begin at 8:03 PM, just a couple of hours after the 76ers tip-off against the Wizards.

Fans have some time to prepare for the possibility of the Phillies and the Sixers sharing the sports complex next Wednesday. Before the Sixers reach their home matchup against the Wizards, they have a few road matchups to get through.

This Wednesday night, the Sixers will fire up a two-game stint against the Toronto Raptors for a playoff rematch. Both outings will begin at 7:30 PM, with the second matchup taking place on Friday, October 28.

After wrapping up in Toronto, the Sixers will quickly travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back. The Chicago matchup will begin at 8 PM. The road trip will conclude on Monday night in Washington, D.C., as the Sixers will face the Wizards at 7 PM on Halloween. Then, they’ll get a night off before returning home for a rematch against the Wizards.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.