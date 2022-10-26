Skip to main content

76ers’ Matchup vs. Wizards Next Week Changes Tip-Off Time

76ers vs. Wizards in South Philly will begin earlier than initially planned.

When the Philadelphia 76ers return to their home court next week after a multi-game road trip, they’ll begin their first matchup back in South Philly slightly earlier than initially anticipated. 

According to the NBA, the November 2 matchup against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center will now tip off at 6 PM instead of 7 PM. 

The schedule change comes in preparation for a possible Game 5 World Series matchup in Philadelphia. As the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their spot on MLB’s biggest stage over the weekend with a fourth win over the San Diego Padres, the Phillies have an upcoming series against the Houston Astros.

Game 1 of the World Series will begin on Friday, October 28, in Houston. The second matchup will take place on Saturday in Houston before the series comes to Philadelphia for the first time on Monday, October 31. Game 4 will be on November 1, and if necessary, Game 5 will begin at 8:03 PM, just a couple of hours after the 76ers tip-off against the Wizards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans have some time to prepare for the possibility of the Phillies and the Sixers sharing the sports complex next Wednesday. Before the Sixers reach their home matchup against the Wizards, they have a few road matchups to get through.

This Wednesday night, the Sixers will fire up a two-game stint against the Toronto Raptors for a playoff rematch. Both outings will begin at 7:30 PM, with the second matchup taking place on Friday, October 28. 

After wrapping up in Toronto, the Sixers will quickly travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back. The Chicago matchup will begin at 8 PM. The road trip will conclude on Monday night in Washington, D.C., as the Sixers will face the Wizards at 7 PM on Halloween. Then, they’ll get a night off before returning home for a rematch against the Wizards. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

USATSI_19265668_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Happy to See James Harden’s Hard Work Pay Off

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19294819_168388689_lowres
News

Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Believes Tobias Harris Deserves More Credit

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19294298_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Star James Harden Gets Redemption vs. Pacers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19294995_168388689_lowres
News

Paul Reed Remains Ready to do ‘Dirty Work’ for 76ers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18706074_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Pacers’ Trevelin Queen Reflects on Short Time With 76ers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19294303_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Encourage Tobias Harris to Shoot Threes at High Volume

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19295096_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Pokes Fun at 76ers’ Slow Start to Season After Win vs. Pacers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19294817_168388689_lowres
News

Harden Pinpoints 76ers’ Key Factor for Success vs. Pacers

By Justin Grasso