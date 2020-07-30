All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Matisse Thybulle is Motivated to Encourage NBA Fans to Vote

Justin Grasso

When Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle takes the floor on Saturday for the NBA's restart, he will wear a statement on his jersey. Vote. That's the message that the 23-year-old rookie wants to spread as many young adults' eyes will be glued to their televisions tuned in for the restart of the season.

The NBA's decision to allow players to wear a message on their uniforms has been met with criticism. Not because of the idea itself, but because of the pre-approved messages that have been made available by the league with little input from the players. Although a select few Sixers criticized the NBA's idea -- Thybulle wasn't going to let the opportunity to encourage fans to vote slip away.

"It's something I'm passionate about," Thybulle explained before practice on Thursday. "My family is passionate about it, and I think a lot of other players are as well. I think back to being a kid, the only education I had on voting is Schoolhouse rock. It's not something that is spoken about enough."

Matisse Thybulle has two different perspectives on life. Personally, he's grown up in the United States of America -- but his immigrant father raised him. Hearing about what life is like outside of the U.S., Thybulle understands just how important it is for Americans -- especially the younger generation -- to get out and vote. So with his platform, Thybulle wants to make sure he does all he can to encourage those watching to utilize their vote when election time comes around.

"The NBA is a massive platform," the rookie stated. "Kids look up to us; people listen to us -- so to take this opportunity, the platform we have, to spread a message we think is worth sharing and fighting for is really important. My dad was born and raised in Haiti, and he grew up out there where they had a dictator. That's something not a lot of people in the U.S. are very aware of or understand the reality of. To be raised with that perspective and understand and appreciate what it means to have a vote and be a part of a democracy where your opinion matters is taken for granted a lot."

Beginning on August 1, Thybulle is hopeful his slight wardrobe change on the court helps spread the message about the importance of voting in America. "It's been a growing initiative by our generation to educate ourselves but also educate each other," Thybulle explained. "I think the more we look to uplift those around us, and bring them on board to a cause that's obviously really important, we'll be able to make some real change." 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Return to Practice on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III and Raul Neto have all returned to practice on Thursday down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: 9 Players who Stood out in Orlando Scrimmages

Which Philadelphia 76ers players came out of the Orlando scrimmages as winners? Here are the nine studs from the three exhibition games.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Wants to Play Alongside Ben Simmons for Entire Career

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently mentioned he would like to play alongside Ben Simmons for the rest of his career.

Justin Grasso

What Stood out to Brett Brown in Sixers' Scrimmages?

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their three-game scrimmage schedule on Tuesday night. What stood out to head coach Brett Brown during that time?

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Tobias Harris Feels Confident in 76ers After Orlando Scrimmages

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris got a positive feeling from his team's progress during the three Orlando scrimmages.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

76ers Expect Joel Embiid to Play in NBA's Restart vs. Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown mentioned on Tuesday night that he expects Joel Embiid to play in the NBA restart on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

NBA Announces COVID-19 Tests in Orlando Came Back Clean Again

344 NBA players underwent COVID-19 tests this week down in the bubble. On Wednesday, the league reported zero players tested positive.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Calls out Kentucky AG Again Following big Game vs. Mavs

Despite having a big game against the Mavs, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott used his postgame platform to once again call out Kentucky AG, Daniel Cameron.

Justin Grasso

Harris, Horford Put on Promising Performance During Final Scrimmage

After an ugly start against the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Al Horford helped the team climb back to make it a game.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers vs. Mavericks: Live Updates From Sixers' Final Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks for their final scrimmage in Orlando on Tuesday night. Follow along for live updates throughout the game!

Justin Grasso