Former first-round pick Jaden Springer hasn’t carved out a role for himself on the Philadelphia 76ers just yet. After getting selected late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers viewed the now 20-year-old guard as a developmental piece with a high ceiling.

Last season, Springer spent most of his time playing with Philadelphia’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. In 20 games last season, Springer picked up 18 starts and averaged 25 minutes per game. During that time, he put up 14 points per game while draining 47 percent of his shots. On defense, Springer averaged three rebounds and one steal per game.

Coming into his sophomore season, the Sixers were excited about Springer’s improvement. While he hasn’t garnered a role in the team’s primary rotation just yet, Philly anticipates a jump in progression while Springer picks up more minutes in the G League this year.

Last week, Springer was assigned to Delaware as the Blue Coats took on the Greensboro Swarm in back-to-back games. Through those two games, Springer averaged nine points while shooting 33 percent from the field. While Springer struggled in his season debut, the young guard bounced back in game two and felt good to get some minutes.

“You know, to just get up and down and just getting back to playing again,” said Springer. “It was great.”

After appearing in Delaware’s second game of the year, Springer was recalled to the Sixers ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Before the 76ers and the Suns tipped off, Springer’s veteran teammate Matisse Thybulle issued props to the young guard as his improvement, especially on the defensive end, has stood out so far this year.

“When we came back this summer, he was one of the players that everyone was talking about that got better — noticeably better,” Thybulle said regarding Springer. “His body changed, which is a really big deal for him and the coaches. Also, his skill level got better. I think, personally, he’s such a strong and mobile dude, and I think he can be a really good defender in the NBA. I think he’s finding that and learning ways. He’s also just so young, and every day is a new learning opportunity for him, and I think he’s taken advantage of it.”

Any compliment from Thybulle regarding defense is a stellar endorsement. Considering the former first-round pick has established himself as a two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team member despite not being a full-time starter, Thybulle knows a thing or two about defending in the NBA.

Springer still has a long way to go before he picks up significant minutes at the highest level, but the young guard is embracing the growth stage as he’s happy to get back to picking up notable playing time in the G League this year.

