Matisse Thybulle Lands on Injury Report vs. Knicks

After a rather healthy start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to deal with a handful of key injuries during the third week of the year.

Lately, the Sixers’ star center Joel Embiid has been the injury report’s frequent face as he’s been battling a sore knee and a non-COVID illness.

On Thursday, Sixers star James Harden joined the big man as he suffered a right foot tendon strain during Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. Harden wasn’t the only Sixer to suffer an injury during Wednesday’s game.

In addition, Philadelphia’s defensive standout Matisse Thybulle has gone down with a setback, and his status for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks is currently in question.

Thybulle left Wednesday’s game against the Wizards favoring his right ankle. As it was clear he suffered a setback, the young veteran was escorted back to the team’s locker room with trainers. Shortly after, Thybulle returned to the court and went back into the game.

After the game, Doc Rivers addressed Thybulle’s in-game setback with uncertainty about the situation.

“I have no idea,” said Rivers, regarding Thybulle’s quick absence against the Wizards. “I think it’s an ankle sprain, but I’m not positive of that.”

Rivers’ prediction turned out to be correct. The following day, Thybulle was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. Now, he’s on the Sixers’ injury report and is deemed questionable for Friday night’s matchup against the Knicks in South Philly.

Lately, Thybulle’s earned frequent playing time after being out of the rotation to start the year. Through the first four games, Thybulle averaged fewer than two minutes on the floor before registering a DNP in the Sixers’ fifth matchup.

Then, Thybulle played for nearly 22 minutes last Friday in Toronto, kickstarting a more significant role on the team this year. Since picking up a 21-minute shift in Toronto, Thybulle has averaged 18 minutes per game on the court. On Wednesday night, he played a total of 15 minutes.

Considering the Sixers are shorthanded going into Friday’s game, Thybulle’s presence is important as his role will expand. However, his playing status remains unclear as of now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.