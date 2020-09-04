76ers' Matisse Thybulle Plans to Keep Making YouTube Vlogs

The 2020 NBA bubble was a unique situation -- one we'll probably never see again. All because of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, the NBA had no choice but to resume the season down in Florida with players staying in one campus environment.

After realizing this is more than likely a once in a lifetime opportunity, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle decided to bring his camera and video editing skills down to Orlando, Florida, so that he could document life in the NBA bubble.

While Thybulle wasn't the only player to do so, he ended up becoming somewhat of an online sensation when his vlogging series started. From getting featured on the New York and LA Times, to finding himself on Good Morning America and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon -- Thybulle's video series was a hit.

Unfortunately, the bubble vlogs ended a lot quicker than expected. Being that the Sixers were viewed potentially as Finals contenders this season, many expected them to benefit from the hiatus and the bubble as the team could get fully healthy again.

But the Sixers' injury concerns were still an issue in Orlando. And by the time the playoffs rolled around, they just didn't have what it takes to make a serious playoff run. Therefore, the Sixers were out in four games in the first round against the Boston Celtics and were sent packing a little over a week ago as the playoffs continue.

On Wednesday night, Matisse Thybulle published the ninth and final episode of his series 'Welcome to the Bubble.' While he said goodbye to the bubble series and his rookie year with the Sixers, Thybulle offered some good news. In the (very near) future, he's going to keep up with creating videos and intends on keeping a similar series going. While he doesn't have a name yet for his next series, the Sixers' wing will continue to expand his YouTube channel moving forward.

