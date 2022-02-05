76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up their week with a bang on Monday night. As they faced the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time this season, the Sixers looked for revenge as they fell way short to the Grizzlies by taking on a 35-point loss in their first outing earlier in the year.

For the Sixers, the situation was difficult as they found out their star center Joel Embiid would get a rest night. However, that didn’t cause the Sixers to fall apart. As they forced overtime against the Grizzlies, Philadelphia eventually came out on top with a win and picked up their fifth-straight victory to start the new week.

Two nights later, the Sixers returned to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly to host the Washington Wizards for their fifth-straight home game. In their first outing against Washington, the Sixers dominated on the road. Then in their second battle with the Wizards, the 76ers took on a blowout loss.

Philadelphia’s third outing with the Wizards slightly resembled the second game against them as the Sixers looked slightly out of sorts. Although they nearly sealed the deal at home, the Sixers dropped their first game in over a week as the Wizards upset them.

Now, the Sixers are looking to bounce back on Friday night. After getting a travel day on Thursday, the Sixers are in Dallas looking to face the Mavericks for the first time this season on Friday. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Mavericks battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Friday, February 4, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM ET.

Location: American Airlines Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mavericks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Mavericks Listen: 97.1 FM The Eagle

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Moneyline: PHI +105, DAL -125

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook