76ers' Mike Scott Provided 600 Meals to Overnight Staff at CHOP

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll during the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus. From Ben Simmons firing up The Philly Pledge to Joel Embiid, Shake Milton, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson contributing money of their own to causes, 76ers players have found many ways to help out during this time of need.

But it doesn't just stop there. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers fan-favorite, Mike Scott, got in on the action. On Wednesday night, the Sixers veteran forward teamed up with his frequent collaborator, Red Bull, and managed to help provide 600 meals to overnight workers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I believe that it is important that we serve those who risk their lives every day to serve others, especially during our nation's crisis," Scott said in a statement. "While you may not be able to serve everyone, I believe that everyone who is able should reach out to serve someone. I am honored to be able to provide meals for the overnight staff for CHOP as they are often overlooked, but still working while many of us are sleeping. Thank you for your dedication to others on a daily basis."

The 600 meals from Scott and Red Bull were provided by a local business, We Cooked, which is located in Philadelphia. Scott now joins the likes of Josh Richardson and Shake Milton in making meal contributions to medical workers in the city of Philadelphia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

