All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Mike Scott Provided 600 Meals to Overnight Staff at CHOP

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll during the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus. From Ben Simmons firing up The Philly Pledge to Joel Embiid, Shake Milton, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson contributing money of their own to causes, 76ers players have found many ways to help out during this time of need.

But it doesn't just stop there. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers fan-favorite, Mike Scott, got in on the action. On Wednesday night, the Sixers veteran forward teamed up with his frequent collaborator, Red Bull, and managed to help provide 600 meals to overnight workers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I believe that it is important that we serve those who risk their lives every day to serve others, especially during our nation's crisis," Scott said in a statement. "While you may not be able to serve everyone, I believe that everyone who is able should reach out to serve someone. I am honored to be able to provide meals for the overnight staff for CHOP as they are often overlooked, but still working while many of us are sleeping. Thank you for your dedication to others on a daily basis."

The 600 meals from Scott and Red Bull were provided by a local business, We Cooked, which is located in Philadelphia. Scott now joins the likes of Josh Richardson and Shake Milton in making meal contributions to medical workers in the city of Philadelphia during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Land Stanford Guard in Mock Draft

In NBC Sports Philly's latest 2020 NBA Draft prediction, the Philadelphia 76ers land a pure shooter from Standford in Tyrell Terry.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Richard Hamilton Was ‘Low-Key Scared’ of Facing Kobe Bryant

Rip Hamilton admits playing against Kobe was scary.

SI Wire

Best of SI: MLB Agent Scott Boras Started as a Failed Minor Leaguer

Before becoming the most prolific agent in sports, writes @stephapstein, Scott Boras was just another minor leaguer trying to crack the big leagues.

SI Wire

What Does 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Love Most About Philly?

During a virtual Q&A session, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle reveals the things he loves the most about the city of Philly.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Pass up on Markelle Fultz in 2017 NBA Re-Draft

In Bleacher Report's 2017 NBA Re-Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers still trade up for the No. 1 pick but they don't do it for Markelle Fultz. Instead, it's Jayson Tatum.

Justin Grasso

76ers Sit Outside of Top-10 on NBA Power Rankings During Suspension

Bleacher Report's latest NBA Power Rankings have the Philadelphia 76ers looking in from outside of the top ten.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Says Kawhi Leonard is Hardest NBA Player to Guard

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle recently stated that the hardest NBA player he had to guard during his rookie season was Clippers' Kawhi Leonard.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Latest Board of Governors Call Issues Hope for Saving 76ers Season

On Monday, the NBA held a Board of Governors call, which ended with a positive indication that the 76ers season could be saved.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: 1994 Teen Gives Advice on How to Guard Michael Jordan

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: the key to defending Michael Jordan, the oneyear anniversary of Kawhi’s epic game-winner and more

SI Wire

Best of SI: Revisiting SI's 'Young, Gifted, and Homeless' Cover Story

Six years out, our writer reconnects with an SI cover man who lent his face to the plight of the homeless athlete. We're happy to report: His story is a light in the darkness. And it starts halfway around the globe.

SI Wire