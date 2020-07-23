All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Mike Scott Addresses Daniel Cameron Seeking Justice for Breonna Taylor

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott is fed up. That was apparent when he sat on a wooden chair in front of a 76ers backdrop getting ready to address the media from the NBA's bubble in Orlando via Zoom.

The first question of his media availability was an attempt to start things off lite. Being that Scott just celebrated his 32nd birthday, along with a handful of his other teammates that celebrated birthdays recently, he was asked about how the celebrations have been.

"I appreciate the birthdays," Scott said. "We definitely have a lot of birthdays." After that, a fed-up Mike Scott quickly switched the subject and followed in the footsteps of his fellow forward, Tobias Harris. 

"I just want to continue to reiterate that Daniel Cameron -- we're still waiting," Scott said in a frustrated tone while shaking his head addressing Kentucky's Attorney General. "We don't know what's taking so long. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor's murder. I just don't know what's taking so long. Got these folks on Instagram at the beach living it up like. . .no -- hell no. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor."

Scott then went on to make it clear that his responses for any further questions during interviews and media availabilities will be aimed towards seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. "I appreciate everyone here that's doing their jobs," Scott continued. "That's probably not the answers ya'll want, but at the end of the day, that's all I want to continue to keep saying. We want justice, and I don't get what's taking so long."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Furkan Korkmaz Follows Footsteps of Thybulle With Bubble Vlogs

Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz is beginning to vlog about life in the NBA's bubble like his teammate, Matisse Thybulle.

Justin Grasso

How 76ers' Al Horford Benefitted From NBA Hiatus

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford wasn't fully healthy. Now that he's had time off, though, the Sixers' big man is feeling good.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Sees Marco Belinelli in Furkan Korkmaz

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently discussed the importance of Furkan Korkmaz in the playoffs. In the process, he compared the third-year guard to veteran shooter, Marco Belinelli.

Justin Grasso

Adam Schefter Weighs in on NBA Restart, Praises 76ers' Shake Milton

Adam Schefter, ESPN's NFL Insider, recently wanted to talk basketball and the NBA's restart. In the process, he had some heavy praise for the Philadelphia 76ers and their guard, Shake Milton.

Justin Grasso

Will Joel Embiid and Al Horford Share the Court Again?

Will Philadelphia 76ers two notable bigs in Joel Embiid and Al Horford share the court again? Brett Brown and Horford himself recently weighed in.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle's Joke Backfires and Results in 'Letting Nas Down'

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle joked he didn't know who Nas was at practice. Of course, his joke backfired and set social media off.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford is Content With Coming off the Bench During NBA's Restart

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford will resume a role coming off the bench during the NBA's restart. How does the veteran feel about taking on a different role?

Justin Grasso

Thybulle Talks Sixers' Finals Chances on Good Morning America

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle recently talked about the Sixers' NBA Finals chances while discussing his new web series on Good Morning America.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Reacts to Tobias Harris' Message to Daniel Cameron

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently reacted to Tobias Harris' latest media availability where he urged Daniel Cameron to arrest Breonna Taylor's killers in Kentucky.

Justin Grasso

How Many Minutes Will Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons see During Scrimmages?

On Monday, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown revealed how many minutes will Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons see during Orlando scrimmages, which begin this week.

Justin Grasso