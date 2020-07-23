Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott is fed up. That was apparent when he sat on a wooden chair in front of a 76ers backdrop getting ready to address the media from the NBA's bubble in Orlando via Zoom.

The first question of his media availability was an attempt to start things off lite. Being that Scott just celebrated his 32nd birthday, along with a handful of his other teammates that celebrated birthdays recently, he was asked about how the celebrations have been.

"I appreciate the birthdays," Scott said. "We definitely have a lot of birthdays." After that, a fed-up Mike Scott quickly switched the subject and followed in the footsteps of his fellow forward, Tobias Harris.

"I just want to continue to reiterate that Daniel Cameron -- we're still waiting," Scott said in a frustrated tone while shaking his head addressing Kentucky's Attorney General. "We don't know what's taking so long. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor's murder. I just don't know what's taking so long. Got these folks on Instagram at the beach living it up like. . .no -- hell no. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor."

Scott then went on to make it clear that his responses for any further questions during interviews and media availabilities will be aimed towards seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. "I appreciate everyone here that's doing their jobs," Scott continued. "That's probably not the answers ya'll want, but at the end of the day, that's all I want to continue to keep saying. We want justice, and I don't get what's taking so long."

