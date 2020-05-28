It's officially been over a year since Kawhi Leonard put a dagger in the Philadelphia 76ers' heart, and Mike Scott still has a gripe with the way things went down during the second round of the playoffs. Last season, during a dramatic round two of the NBA Playoffs, the 76ers, and the Toronto Raptors traded blows for six-straight games.

By Game 7, the series had to come to a conclusion. The Sixers traveled to Toronto, where they do not fare well historically. And while the Sixers were the underdogs during the postseason in round two, they were in a good position to take down the second-seeded Toronto Raptors.

The entire game was sloppy -- especially for the Sixers. Throughout the matchup, it seemed there was no way the 76ers were going to be able to pull off a victory. Thankfully, their former veteran Jimmy Butler put the team on his back during the final minute to even the score up -- but the Raptors still had a shot left in the fourth quarter.

Everybody from Toronto to Philadelphia knew where the ball was going and who was going to take the final shot for the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard, who was averaging nearly 35 points against the Sixers that series was going to have the opportunity to toss up one last prayer before the game had to be settled in overtime.

After getting the inbound, Leonard had to do some running around before finding his sweet spot on the floor. In realtime, everything looked clean before Leonard got his shot off. But after seeing the sequence (probably) hundreds of times, many fans -- including Mike Scott -- believe Leonard traveled after the inbound.

"When [Kawhi] hit that shot, it hit the rim like four times, Jo closed out, great defense," Scott said on 'Let's Talk Battle Rap' recently. "He faded to the corner, he shot it short, so he got that shooter's roll. I don't know. He must be living right. I still think Kawhi traveled, but whatever. Call me a sore loser."

Whether Kawhi Leonard traveled or not didn't matter at this point. The play still happened without a whistle being blown, and the ball still bounced in favor of the Raptors. The 'what-if' scenarios for the Sixers are tough to think about considering they put up an excellent fight against the eventual champions, but now there's nothing they can do about it except for try and get revenge during this year's postseason whenever that may be.

