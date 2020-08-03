All76ers
News

76ers: Mike Scott out, Glenn Robinson III Doubtful vs. Spurs

Justin Grasso

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the San Antonio Spurs for the team's second seeding game down in Orlando, Florida. Once again, the Sixers will have a shorthanded bench as some minor setbacks have occurred as of late.

76ers veteran forward Mike Scott has been dealing with soreness in his knee. While he didn't injure himself during practice and was available for all three scrimmage games, Scott's knee soreness occurred early on Saturday morning.

According to Sixers head coach Brett Brown, Scott woke up with a sore knee and immediately reported it to the team's medical staff. After getting everything checked out, the team's medical staff informed Brown that Scott would not be able to play in Saturday's restart. So Mike Scott missed the first game.

In addition to missing Saturday's matchup versus the Pacers, Mike Scott also didn't participate in Sunday's practice. And as of Sunday night, the Sixers have already ruled Mike Scott out for the second-straight game.

Sixers backup wing Glenn Robinson III is sort of in the same boat as Mike Scott, except for he missed the third scrimmage game along with the regular season restart. During the Sixers' second scrimmage game against the Thunder last Sunday, Robinson III collided with another player while going for a loose ball.

That resulted in the veteran wing getting a hip-pointer. Although Robinson III practiced all last week, the team ultimately ended up ruling him out for Saturday's game. Once again, Robinson III was able to participate in Sixers' practice on Sunday. Still, it looks like the Sixers' medical staff isn't ready to clear him for a game quite yet as he's listed as doubtful for the matchup against the Spurs on Monday. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

