76ers Reportedly Looking to Move out of Wells Fargo Center

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers could find a new home in the years to come. According to a report from Sean Collins Walsh of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers are exploring the possibility of building a new basketball arena.

The Sixers, who currently play games at the Wells Fargo Center located in South Philadelphia, have called the arena home since 1996. Based on the recent report, however, they could be out by the 2031 season if all goes right with their plan.

"The Sixers are proposing to finance the project using a Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a state program that can allow development bonds to be issued based on future tax revenues from businesses within a certain area." 

"The proposal comes as the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation continues a years-long effort to reshape Penn’s Landing, and as the city moves forward with a separate project that will “cap” Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, building a park over the highway that has long cut off Philadelphia from the waterfront."

Moving out of the Wells Fargo Center doesn't mean the Sixers are leaving Philly. Instead, the team is reportedly looking at moving their gameday operation to Penns Landing, which is located on the Delaware River Front.

The last time the Sixers played somewhere other than the Wells Fargo Center was back in 1995. From 1967 to the opening of 'The Center,' the Sixers played their games in South Philly at The Spectrum. Before that, they played games at Convention Hall and the Philadelphia Arena. 

