76ers: Every NBA Player Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Reportedly Recovered

Two months ago, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was put in a tough spot. With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the United States and spreading quickly, Silver and NBA Governors were trying to come up with ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, it appeared that when the NBA started really weighing out safety options to try and stop the spread -- it was already too late.

On March 11th, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their game against the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, over in Oklahoma City, both the Thunder and the Utah Jazz had their players quarantined in the locker rooms as the NBA waited for Jazz center, Rudy Gobert's COVID-19 test results. Although Gobert was not the first NBA player to get tested for the virus -- he was the first to see positive results back.

At that point, the NBA went into a panic. Silver shut the season down almost immediately with no return in sight. And over the next couple of weeks, teams such as the Thunder, Jazz, 76ers, Pistons, and more entered a two-week self-isolation period. During that time, NBA franchises got their hands on COVID-19 tests to have players, coaches, and essential staff that work closely with the teams tested.

For the remainder of March, a number of players and staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Three members of the Sixers' organization joined that company (it's unclear if they were players, coaches, or staffers). There were roughly 14 cases of COVID-19 in the NBA discovered after the league went on a suspension.

By now, they have all recovered, according to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Sources say every NBA player who has tested positive and experienced symptoms has recovered," Amick writes. The report also noted that every player avoided hospitalization during the recovery process as well.

That's a positive sign for the NBA as they look to get back to action sooner than later potentially. Two weeks ago, the league permitted teams to open practice facilities up for players to participate in voluntary, solo workouts if the state the facility is in allows it. Now, the NBA is hoping to see infection numbers go down and obtain enough tests to use while hosting players in a bubble city.

