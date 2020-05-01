All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers: NBA Postpones 2020 Draft Lottery & Combine

Justin Grasso

In a little over a week, we will officially reach the two-month mark since the NBA paused the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the unexpected series of events took place, everything sports-related has become one giant question mark -- and the NBA is no exception in this case.

When will the season resume? Commissioner Adam Silver doesn't have any answers just yet. And to make matters slightly worse, the league is going to push back a few other NBA events that were scheduled to take place this month.

As always in late May, the NBA was expected to hold a draft lottery for the 2020 NBA Draft. In addition to the lottery, the NBA Combine was set to take place this month in Chicago as well. However, after another Board of Governor's conference call on Friday afternoon, the league has concluded that both events should be pushed back.

"The NBA today announced the postponement of the NBA Draft Lottery 2020 and NBA Draft Combine 2020, both scheduled to take place later this month in Chicago," the league office's official statement said. "More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts, and government officials."

While the postponement of the lottery and the combine show signs of the actual draft being pushed back, the NBA wasn't ready to make that decision just yet. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league "held off on formally pushing back the June 25 Draft date," on Friday. However, many expect the draft to be postponed eventually.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Advised 76ers and Others Not to Test for COVID-19 on Asymptomatic Players

When the season's suspension started, the NBA encouraged teams to get all players tested. Since then, the league has advised the 76ers and other teams to no longer test players, who are asymptomatic to COVID-19

Justin Grasso

by

Dr No

Report: Vegas Mayor 'Damaged' Chances of Becoming NBA's Bubble-City

Last week, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman participated in a controversial interview on CNN, which has reportedly damaged the chances of Vegas becoming NBA's bubble-city.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers First-Round Pick Mark McNamara Passed Away

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Unsure About Practice Facility Status for May 8th

The NBA will allow select teams to open up their practice facilities on May 8th. The Philadelphia 76ers are unsure if they will qualify or not.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Elton Brand Congratulates Marc Eversley as Bulls Announce New GM

Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand recently congratulated his now former assistant and new Bulls GM, Marc Eversley.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Shares Story About How Matisse Thybulle is Never Ready

Recently, Tobias Harris revealed that when the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to run out on the court before a game. . . Matisse Thybulle is never prepared.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Saints' Jameis Winston has LASIK Eye Surgery for Blurry Vision

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Jameis Winston gets his eyes fixed.

SI Wire

Best of SI: MLB Draft Hopeful Overcomes Unknown Concussion to Keep Playing

A loss of vision, a misdiagnosis and an injury he never knew about. An MLB Draft hopeful overcomes an unknown concussion in hopes to keep playing.

SI Wire

Lakers' LeBron James Denies Report of NBA Execs, Agents Calling for Cancellation

A report surfaced on Thursday claiming that NBA executives and agents are calling for the 2019-2020 season to be canceled. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James states that's simply not true.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Reportedly Considering 76ers' Ime Udoka as Jim Boylen's Replacement

The Chicago Bulls aren't done rebuilding just yet. After filling to top executive and GM positions, Chicago could look to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ime Udoka as a potential replacement for Jim Boylen.

Justin Grasso