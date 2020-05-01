76ers: NBA Postpones 2020 Draft Lottery & Combine

In a little over a week, we will officially reach the two-month mark since the NBA paused the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the unexpected series of events took place, everything sports-related has become one giant question mark -- and the NBA is no exception in this case.

When will the season resume? Commissioner Adam Silver doesn't have any answers just yet. And to make matters slightly worse, the league is going to push back a few other NBA events that were scheduled to take place this month.

As always in late May, the NBA was expected to hold a draft lottery for the 2020 NBA Draft. In addition to the lottery, the NBA Combine was set to take place this month in Chicago as well. However, after another Board of Governor's conference call on Friday afternoon, the league has concluded that both events should be pushed back.

"The NBA today announced the postponement of the NBA Draft Lottery 2020 and NBA Draft Combine 2020, both scheduled to take place later this month in Chicago," the league office's official statement said. "More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts, and government officials."

While the postponement of the lottery and the combine show signs of the actual draft being pushed back, the NBA wasn't ready to make that decision just yet. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league "held off on formally pushing back the June 25 Draft date," on Friday. However, many expect the draft to be postponed eventually.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_