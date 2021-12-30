Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night
    Publish date:

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers will look to keep their winning streak alive when they return to the court to close out the month on Thursday night. 

    After heading into Washington D.C. on Sunday to face the Washington Wizards, the Sixers were coming off of an extremely disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks. After learning from their previous mistakes, the Sixers got off to a better start against Washington and managed to close out the game with a victory.

    Following their trip to D.C., the Sixers paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Despite the Raptors being shorthanded, they put up a good fight against the Joel Embiid-led Sixers. However, Philadelphia found a way to put them away in the end and pick up their second-straight win on the road.

    Now, the Sixers will look to make it three in a row when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The first two times these teams met this year, the Nets put the Sixers away both times. As Brooklyn is getting healthier, they'll be a tough matchup for the Sixers once again on Thursday.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nets battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

    Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Location: Barclays Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Nets Listen: WFAN 101.9 FM 

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Game Odds

    Spread: Nets -5.5

    Moneyline: PHI +175, BKN -213

    Total O/U: 222.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    December 30, 2021

