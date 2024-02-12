76ers News: Hornets Eyeing Daryl Morey’s Right-Hand Man

Back in 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers revamped their front office by adding Daryl Morey into the mix following his tenure with the Houston Rockets. While Morey’s presence didn’t replace the General Manager, Elton Brand, he took over as the President of Basketball Operations, leading the pack while working closely with Brand.

Since then, Brand has remained in the same position with the Sixers. However, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly taking a look at the player-turned-GM as they search for a replacement for Mitch Kupchak.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brand joins a crowded list of candidates the Hornets are targeting. The list includes New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Brooklyn Nets Assistant GM Jeff Peterson, Cleveland Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey, Los Angeles Clippers Assistant GM Trent Redden, Washington Wizards Assistant GM Travis Schlenk, and Sacramento Kings Assistant GM Wes Wilcox.

While Brand’s experience is limited, he led the Sixers’ front office for a short period of time before Morey took over. He proved to be aggressive, making notable trades and signings.

Some of his moves were met with praise, as he helped the Sixers acquire Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers. Others, such as trading away Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat and signing Al Horford for $97 million the following year, were met with major criticism.

For the last few seasons, Brand has had an opportunity to work closely with Morey. Recently, the Sixers’ President of Basketball Ops mentioned that he hopes the organization will lock Brand in with another contract extension at some point after he signed one in 2020.

“This is a group we would like to keep together,” Morey said back in December after he signed an extension with the 76ers. “Hopefully, there’s an announcement along those lines in not too long,” he added, in regards to a potential Elton Brand extension.

So far, Brand’s future in Philadelphia remains unclear. With Charlotte adding him to a long list of candidates they’ll consider to take over their organization as the head of basketball ops, that could be an opportunity for Brand to move on from the Sixers’ organization for the first time since he had a playing stint with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014-2015.

Whoever takes over the Hornets’ front office will enter a rebuilding situation. At this point in the 2023-2024 season, Charlotte holds an 11-41 record. They place 13th in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons. The last time the Hornets clinched a spot in the playoffs was in 2015-2016.