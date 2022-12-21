76ers’ Jaden Springer Joins G League Winter Showcase

The Philadelphia 76ers have assigned their former first-round pick, Jaden Springer, to their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, once again, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lately, Springer’s been back and forth with the Sixers and the Blue Coats. As the second-year guard has struggled to crack the rotation in Philadelphia, the team has consistently sent the young veteran down so he can pick up playing time to continue with his development.

This time around, Springer is out in Las Vegas, helping the Blue Coats compete in the 2022 AT&T Winter Showcase. The Blue Coats tipped off their Showcase run on Monday night, facing the Austin Spurs. Delaware picked up their first win by defeating the Spurs 127-107.

On Wednesday, the Blue Coats will return to the court in Vegas with Springer in the mix to face the Miami Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

This year, Springer appeared in five games for the Blue Coats. He picked up four starts in those matchups, averaging 26 minutes on the floor. During that time, Springer averaged 17 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while knocking down 50 percent of his shots and 31 percent of his threes.

Wednesday will serve as another opportunity for Springer to continue developing while competing outside of practice. This year, Springer appeared in a career-high of four games for Philadelphia. While he’s appeared in two more matchups this season, the young guard has only averaged 2.8 minutes on the court, as he picked up garbage time minutes.

