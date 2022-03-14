76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

Following one of their most disappointing losses of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for a Sunday night matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Despite facing the Eastern Conference's last seed, the Sixers struggled against Orlando from the jump. While it seemed the 76ers were on their way to picking up their second-straight loss, they managed to come back and eventually, went into overtime.

The matchup remained close, but the Sixers escaped Orlando with a win. After defeating the Magic for the fourth and final time this regular season, the Sixers jumped on a flight to head back home for the second night of their back-to-back.

Now, on Monday, the Sixers will host the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The first time the Sixers and the Nuggets met this season was back in November. At the time, the Sixers were shorthanded as Joel Embiid was in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Despite not having the MVP runner-up in the lineup, the Sixers managed to pull off the upset on the road in Denver by taking down the Nuggets 103-89. On Monday, Embiid will be in the Sixers’ lineup and is set to face Jokic for the first time since the 2019 season.

In addition, the Sixers also plan to have James Harden on the floor, who missed the second night of the Sixers’ last back to back. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nuggets battle it out on Monday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nuggets TV Broadcast: Altitude/ESPN

Nuggets Listen: Altitude 92.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, DEN +125

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook