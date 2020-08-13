All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Officially own Thunder's 2020 First-Round Pick

Justin Grasso

The days of Sam Hinkie's surplus of first-round picks are over for the Philadelphia 76ers. In previous seasons, the Sixers looked forward to the NBA Draft and only the NBA Draft every single offseason. Back in those times -- the times of the tanking -- all the Sixers played for were good draft positions. Hence the reason why they lost so much.

At this point, though, the Sixers are in the stage of turning things around. Instead of trading players to acquire picks, the Sixers are trading picks to acquire players. Being in a position to win now potentially, the 76ers need to ensure they have the right pieces on the roster to help them go further in the playoffs.

Over the last two seasons, the Sixers managed to make the postseason. Unfortunately, their win-now moves during the season resulted in nothing more than a second-round appearance. This year, the Sixers will make the playoffs for the third-straight season, and once again, they sent away draft picks for players before the trade deadline.

The draft won't be as exciting for the Sixers in the future, but at least during this year's draft, the 76ers will have a first-round pick to go with their handful of second-rounders. Heading into the NBA's restart, the Sixers possessed the 22nd overall pick, which came from the Oklahoma City Thunder. It wasn't guaranteed the pick was going to remain Philly's, though.

What the Sixers needed the Thunder to do was to continue winning in the West. Had the pick dropped down to 20th overall, the Sixers would've lost it. But with a win on Wednesday night (thanks to former Sixer, Mike Muscala), Philly will officially acquire OKC's first-round pick for 2020, giving the Sixers a good shot at landing a solid late-round prospect in the first this fall. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robinson III, Burks to Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks will miss Wednesday's game as they are dealing with minor injuries.

Justin Grasso

Harris has one Thought Regarding Upcoming Series vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris didn't have much to say regarding the Sixers' first playoff opponent, the Boston Celtics. However, the one thought he had was powerful.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is Back in Action vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday when they take on the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Joel Embiid Won't Return vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out for the second half against the Toronto Raptors.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Tobias Harris, Al Horford Will Return vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Al Horford are set to return against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Embiid's Lack of Crowd Interaction Prepared him for NBA Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claims that his lack of interaction with the fans throughout the 2020 season helped him prepare for the NBA's bubble situation.

Justin Grasso

Kyle O'Quinn Isn't Sweating Missed Triple-Double Opportunity

Sixers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn almost had a triple-double for the first time in his career on Tuesday, but he fell just short.

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris Donates to Help Launch Philly Leadership Program

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris recently donated $2 Million to help launch a Philadelphia Leadership Program.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Al Horford out vs. Suns on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Al Horford are both set to miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33