76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Monday Night

Saturday night was a rough outing for the Philadelphia 76ers. As they welcomed the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this year, the Sixers might've taken their opponent too lightly.

It wasn't until the third quarter when the Sixers started coming to life after trailing throughout the entire matchup. And although Philly managed to force the game into overtime, they couldn't overcome the Cavaliers, who came out with much more energy than the Sixers.

Now, Philly will host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The last time these two teams met was back in late January when the Joel Embiid-less Sixers paid the Pacers a visit at The FieldHouse.

Similar to Saturday's game, the Sixers' energy was far from ideal. That led to them struggling throughout the entire matchup until the final quarter rolled around. Philly's strong second-half adjustments caused the Pacers to fold and give up the lead, which eventually resulted in a 119-110 win for the 76ers.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers versus Pacers rematch on Monday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

