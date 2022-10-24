Skip to main content

76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pacers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of urgency going into their Monday night matchup.

After firing up their 2022-2023 regular season campaign following an undefeated preseason, the Sixers came up short of the Boston Celtics. When they got an opportunity to bounce back in front of their home crowd two nights later against the Milwaukee Bucks, the bad trend continued.

The Sixers lost two straight and entered Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs as the favorites to win. Despite the predictions in favor of Philadelphia, the 76ers lost to the rebuilding Spurs and started the season off with an 0-3 record.

On Monday, the Sixers have an opportunity to finally land in the winner’s column as they will host the Indiana Pacers for their fourth matchup of the year. Coming in shorthanded, the Pacers are the underdogs in the battle. But the Spurs proved this past weekend that the 76ers are still trying to figure out how to snag a win.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pacers battle it out on Monday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Monday, October 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Pacers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana 

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -12.5

Moneyline: PHI -901, IND +600

Total O/U: 230.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

