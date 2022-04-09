76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers started off the final week of their regular season with a bang on Tuesday night. As they paid a visit to the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers were searching for their third-straight win.

Right out of the gate, the Sixers looked loose as they didn't have much to play for. Considering Philadelphia notched their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs last Sunday with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers didn't have much pressure on their backs.

While making it rain threes in Indiana, the Sixers picked up their third-straight victory. Then before heading home, the Sixers paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors to participate in a possible round one playoff preview.

The Sixers started Thursday's game similar to their Tuesday night matchup as they got off to a hot start offensively. Unfortunately, it wasn't long before the Sixers lost their lead. Eventually, Philly fell short to the Raptors and failed to snag the Eastern Conference's third seed.

Now, Philadelphia will attempt to close out their regular season on a high note as they will play their final two games at home. On Saturday, the Sixers will host the Indiana Pacers for the first and only time this year.

In the two matchups against the Pacers this season, the Sixers won one game and lost the other. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pacers battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pacers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -14.5

Moneyline: PHI -1205, IND +750

Total O/U: 235.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook