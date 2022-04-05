76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers ended last week on a great note. Before they went into their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers were in a bit of a rut. With three straight losses, the 76ers needed to climb out of their slump.

Saturday's game meant a lot for Philly as a win could help the Sixers clinch their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While the Sixers dominated the Hornets and picked up a blowout win, their trip to the playoffs wasn't finalized just yet.

After finishing up in Philly, the Sixers paid close attention to the Cleveland Cavaliers versus New York Knicks matchup. A Cavaliers loss would've allowed the Sixers to punch their ticket to the playoffs as early as Saturday -- but Cleveland picked up the win.

Therefore, Sunday's matchup between the Sixers and the Cavaliers became a lot more interesting. A straight-up win over the Cavaliers would officially allow the Sixers to clinch a playoff berth. Although Sunday's matchup wasn't nearly as easy for the Sixers, they got the victory they needed and are playoff-bound for the fifth-straight season.

Now, the Sixers are focused on staying healthy and possibly improving their seeding in the Eastern Conference. They'll begin their final week of the regular season with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pacers battle it out for the second time this season on Tuesday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pacers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -699, IND +500

Total O/U: 235.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook