76ers vs. Pelicans: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off last week on a bad note. As they paid a visit to the Washington Wizards, the Sixers took on a blowout loss after winning their previous two games.

Following their tough loss in DC, the Sixers bounced back last Wednesday night when they faced the Orlando Magic. Despite getting off to a slow start, the 76ers dominated the Magic and got back in the winner’s column.

When the Sixers returned to their home court on Friday night, they dominated the Los Angeles Clippers for a majority of their matchup. However, the Sixers lost focus and the Clippers took advantage of that and formed a comeback win.

Motivated to get back on track and re-focus themselves, the Sixers went into San Antonio on Sunday looking to close out their week on a high note. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to victory and put them back on track ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Now, the Sixers will host the New Orleans Pelicans for their make-up game. Last month, the Sixers and the Pelicans were scheduled to meet in South Philly but Philadelphia’s injuries and COVID-related setbacks caused the NBA to postpone the matchup. On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Pelicans will finally get their rematch of the season-opener.

76ers vs. Pelicans Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have won seven of their last ten games At home, the Sixers are 10-10 this season New Orleans has won five of their last ten games Pelicans are currently on a two-game win streak On the road, the Pelicans have won just seven games this season Philly defeated New Orleans 117-97 earlier this year The total has gone under in four of New Orleans’ last five games The Pelicans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Sixers Sixers are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games The total has gone under in six of Philly’s last nine games Injury Report 76ers Seth Curry - Out Danny Green - Out Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Matisse Thybulle - Out Pelicans Devonte Graham - Out Josh Hart - Out Brandon Ingram - Out Kira Lewis Jr. - Out Didi Louzada - Out Trey Murphy III - Out Jonas Valanciunas - Out Zion Williamson - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -8.5 Moneyline: PHI -400, NOP +310 Total O/U: 213.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.