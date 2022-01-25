Skip to main content
76ers vs. Pelicans: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

76ers vs. Pelicans: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off last week on a bad note. As they paid a visit to the Washington Wizards, the Sixers took on a blowout loss after winning their previous two games.

Following their tough loss in DC, the Sixers bounced back last Wednesday night when they faced the Orlando Magic. Despite getting off to a slow start, the 76ers dominated the Magic and got back in the winner’s column.

When the Sixers returned to their home court on Friday night, they dominated the Los Angeles Clippers for a majority of their matchup. However, the Sixers lost focus and the Clippers took advantage of that and formed a comeback win.

Motivated to get back on track and re-focus themselves, the Sixers went into San Antonio on Sunday looking to close out their week on a high note. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to victory and put them back on track ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Read More

Now, the Sixers will host the New Orleans Pelicans for their make-up game. Last month, the Sixers and the Pelicans were scheduled to meet in South Philly but Philadelphia’s injuries and COVID-related setbacks caused the NBA to postpone the matchup. On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Pelicans will finally get their rematch of the season-opener.

76ers vs. Pelicans Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

USATSI_16993999_168388689_lowres (1)

Sixers have won seven of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 10-10 this season

New Orleans has won five of their last ten games

Pelicans are currently on a two-game win streak

On the road, the Pelicans have won just seven games this season

Philly defeated New Orleans 117-97 earlier this year

The total has gone under in four of New Orleans’ last five games

The Pelicans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Sixers

Sixers are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games

The total has gone under in six of Philly’s last nine games

Injury Report

USATSI_16993994_168388689_lowres

76ers

Seth Curry - Out

Danny Green - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Pelicans

Devonte Graham - Out

Josh Hart - Out

Brandon Ingram - Out

Kira Lewis Jr. - Out

Didi Louzada - Out

Trey Murphy III - Out

Jonas Valanciunas - Out

Zion Williamson - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_16994002_168388689_lowres (2)

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -400, NOP +310

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-jan-24-all-new-orleans-pelicans-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_16993976_168388689_lowres (2)
News

76ers vs. Pelicans: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

1 minute ago
USATSI_16041927_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Embiid, Harris Searching for Dominance in Philly Once Again

59 minutes ago
USATSI_16039803_168388689_lowres
News

Will Seth Curry Play vs. Pelicans on Tuesday?

2 hours ago
USATSI_17554790_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: James Harden Open to Exploring Other Opportunities?

5 hours ago
USATSI_16039822_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Thybulle Could Return to Sixers' Lineup vs. Pelicans

6 hours ago
USATSI_15540154_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: James Harden Preferred Nets Over Sixers Last Season

21 hours ago
USATSI_15643764_168388689_lowres (5)
News

Embiid Aiming to Become NBA's Best Scorer With Ben Simmons Out

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_15526565_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Hornets Entered Ben Simmons Sweepstakes Recently

Jan 24, 2022