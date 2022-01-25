76ers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

Coming off of a busy week, which included a four-game slate, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to build on top of their latest win.

Last Monday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Washington Wizards and took a beatdown. When they faced the Orlando Magic last Wednesday night, they got back in the winner’s column. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it two in a row as they dropped a game to the Los Angeles Clippers two nights later.

This past Sunday night, the Sixers picked up another win against the San Antonio Spurs. After blowing out the Spurs a few weeks ago, Joel Embiid and the Sixers engaged in a tougher battle with San Antonio but they still managed to come out on top with a win.

Now, the Sixers are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Tuesday night. The first time these two teams met was during the season-opener. At the time, the Sixers were much healthier and had no issues taking down the Pelicans.

This time around, the Pelicans are dealing with a long list of injuries and are coming off of the first game of a back-to-back. Therefore, the Sixers are heavily favored. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pelicans battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pelicans TV Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pelicans Listen: ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -138, NOP +115

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook