76ers Reportedly Plan to Keep Key Front Office Personnel

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers ended a seven-year stint with Brett Brown, more moves were expected to follow. Brown's firing was described as the first domino to fall as the Sixers intended to make other key changes around the organization.

Some expected General Manager Elton Brand to be relieved of his duties, but he practically received a promotion. As Brand has held the title of GM for two seasons now, he wasn't necessarily totally in charge of basketball operations.

Instead, the Sixers ran a collaborative operation. Once the collaborative decisions led to an absolutely disappointing 2020 NBA Playoff run, the Sixers decided to make crucial changes by getting rid of Brett Brown and eliminating the collaborative strategy.

By Josh Harris and David Blitzer giving Brand full control of the front office, the Sixers' General Manager was expected to get rid of other key front office personnel from previous years. 

In August, a report speculated that Sixers Vice President of Basketball Operations Alex Rucker was expected to be let go. And if that was the case, Assistant General Manager Ned Cohen and Vice President of Strategy Sergi Oliva's jobs were on the line as well.

At this point, in early October, the Sixers' front office has gone through an entire coaching search without making a single move in the front office. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the expectation is that Rucker and Cohen are "in line to remain" with the Sixers in the front office. 

Although Rucker and Cohen will likely stay in Philly's front office, they are expected to be out of the loop of the decision-making process as Brand, and the team's managing partners have the final say. 

Other past rumors have indicated the Sixers could hire a number two for Brand, but the former player-turned-GM has yet to find the right prospect for the job. There's still plenty of time for the Sixers to make changes, but right now, it seems the front office will move pieces around, rather than move them out. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

