76ers Plan to Ink Julian Champagnie, Michael Foster After NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers went into the 2022 NBA Draft with one pick. After the Brooklyn Nets sent Philly’s first-rounder back after deferring the selection, the Sixers were set to go on the clock with the 23rd overall pick.

For weeks, the Sixers shopped around the pick along with the veteran forward, Danny Green. When the NBA Draft kicked off, the Sixers still possessed the pick. However, that changed right when they went on the clock on Thursday night.

Instead of making a selection, the Sixers traded away the 23rd pick to the Memphis Grizzlies. They also sent Green packing and landed themselves a young veteran guard in De’Anthony Melton. From that pick on, the Sixers didn’t re-enter the draft.

But Philly wasn’t done adding pieces after the draft. Shortly after the event ended on Thursday night, the Sixers reportedly signed St. John’s guard Julian Champagnie to a two-way deal, according to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice.

In addition to Champagnie, the Sixers are also set to bring on a G League Ignite prospect in Michael Foster Jr. Unlike Champagnie, Foster will get a free-agent deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Champagnie joins the Sixers after a three-year run in college. At St. John’s, Champagnie started in 81 of the 88 games he appeared in. Throughout his sophomore and junior seasons, Champagnie averaged nearly 20 points while averaging 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

As for Foster Jr., he played in 13 games with the Ignite last year. Spending nearly 30 minutes on the court per game, the young forward averaged 14 points while knocking down 49 percent of his shots and 31 percent of his threes.

The two incoming rookies will more than likely get their first set of action with the Sixers’ Summer League squad next month.

