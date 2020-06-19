All76ers
Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers will be one of 22 teams that will head out to Orlando, Florida, in order to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season. For some time, it seemed the league was going to consider calling the season a wash and canceling the progress of each team altogether. 

But over the last couple of months, Adam Silver and the NBA's Board of Governors agreed on a plan to resume action. While the NBA will be back soon, we're not exactly going to see a typical setting. For starters, no fans are permitted to attend games. Plus, each matchup will be held at the same court in the same city of Orlando, Florida.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still in effect, there are strict guidelines that players have to follow while out in the 'bubble city' in Disney World. Masks are still required, and social distancing will always be a factor. And if players are interested, they can wear a special ring, which is supposed to detect COVID-19 symptoms.

According to Complex Sports, the Oura Smart Rings "reportedly forecast and predict when players begin to experience COVID-related symptoms up to three days in advance." If a player chooses to wear the fancy technology, they will have access to the data it collects. However, the information isn't just for players and trainers. Scientists at the University of Michigan will reportedly monitor the data for symptoms throughout the few months NBA players are in the bubble. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

