76ers Playoff Watch: Bucks Force Game 7 vs. Nets

When the series against the Bucks and Nets was in its early stages, many feared that it wasn't going to live up to expectations. Brooklyn took a commanding lead early and looked to be well on their way to the Eastern Conference finals.

Since then, Milwaukee has made things very interesting. After picking up a 104-89 victory on Thursday night, they have forced a game 7.

Facing the brink of elimination, the Bucks pulled out a victory on their home floor to take the series back to Brooklyn. This win came in large part from the play of the Bucks' big three.

The standout performance came from Khris Middleton, who finished with a team-high 38 points. He also managed to grab ten rebounds, dish five assists, and grab five steals. Jrue Holiday also did all for Milwaukee, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Giannis continued his dominance in this series, going for 30 points and 17 rebounds in the game 6 win. He also knocked down six of his ten free-throw attempts and didn't attempt a single shot from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant was an ironman for the Nets in their game 5 win and continues to leave it all on the floor. Over the last two games, Durant has played 88 of a possible 96 minutes. He finished game 6 with a team-high 32 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets got some reinforcements in the form of James Harden, but he has not looked like himself. Harden is doing all he can to help aid Durant in keeping their season alive. The former MVP finished Thursday's matchup with 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

This battle of Eastern Conference juggernauts now comes down to one game. It is sure to become a battle between Giannis and Durant to see which star can will their team to the conference finals.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.