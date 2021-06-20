76ers Playoff Watch: Bucks Top Nets in Game 7 OT Thriller

The Bucks and Nets squared off one final time Saturday night to see which team was going to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. After an underwhelming start to the series, the finale was must-watch television.

In the game's closing seconds, Brooklyn found themselves down with a chance to win the game. They put the ball in Kevin Durant's hands, and he was able to deliver. He hit a turning fadeaway over PJ Tucker with one second left that almost sent Milwaukee home for the season. Upon review, it was seen Durant's feet were not behind the three-point line, sending the game into overtime.

Come to the end of overtime, and it is like deja vu. Brooklyn again found themselves down a basket with time winding down. Durant gets a similar look at the top of the key, but this time is not able to get it to fall.

Milwaukee survives the OT thriller by a final score of 115-111 and will face the winner of the Sixers-Hawks series in the conference finals.

Durant has put on some memorable performances this series and was spectacular again in game 7. With his season hanging in the balance, he left it all on the floor.

The former MVP played the entire game for the second time in three games, logging a total of 53 minutes. He finished the night with a game-high 48 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists.

On the other side, Giannis also put on another dominant showing in this series finale. He also broke the 40 point plateau along with grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing five assists.

This postseason continues to be full of surprises. Brooklyn was a top favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the finals with their big three, and now their season is over. Staying healthy was an obstacle they battled all season and eventually led to their downfall in the playoffs.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.