76ers Playoff Watch: Bucks Pull Out Win in Game 3 vs. Nets

The Nets and Bucks traveled to Milwaukee Thursday night to continue their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. Giannis and the Bucks took their home floor looking to bounce back after losing game 2 by 39 points.

Both teams struggled shooting all game. Neither team broke 90 points, giving the matchup some throwback vibes. Because of these shooting struggles on both ends, the game went down to the wire.

Milwaukee hit some clutch shots late and managed to walk away with the win. They took game 3 by a final score of 86-83, cutting their deficit to one game.

Credit needs to be given to the Bucks for their play on both ends down the stretch. Not only did they hit big shots late, but did a great job defending the Nets' stars.

They got the ball out of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's hands and made players like Joe Harris and Bruce Brown take big shots. In the game's final possession Brown was forced to take a contested layup over Bucks' center Brook Lopez.

The story of the game for the Bucks was the play of their All-Stars. Giannis and Khris Middleton put the team on their shoulders as they picked up their first win in the series. The duo combined for 68 of the team's 86 points.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving did what they could to carry the Nets but fell just short. Durant finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Irving went for 22 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Thursday night was a game the Nets missed James Harden, who remains out with a hamstring injury. With the Nets' supporting cast struggling, the team could have used his elite-level offensive play.

The Bucks showed some signs of life after stealing a win in game 3. If they can tie the series up in game 4 on Sunday, this matchup might start living up to its build-up.

