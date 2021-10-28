76ers Podcast: Simmons Saga, Embiid's Knee, & Other Takeaways

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    76ers Podcast: Ben Simmons Saga, Joel Embiid's Knee, & Other Takeaways So Far
    76ers Podcast: Ben Simmons Saga, Joel Embiid's Knee, & Other Takeaways So Far

    The Philadelphia 76ers opened up the 2021-2022 NBA season last Wednesday with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite not having Ben Simmons around, the Sixers didn't let distractions get the best of them as they put the Pelicans away with a dominant first victory.

    When they faced the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Sixers played a solid game all around until the final minutes of the outing came. Unfortunately, Philly couldn't maintain their lead late in the game and took their first loss of the year.

    On Sunday, the Sixers went to Oklahoma City and took care of Thunder with ease as expected. However, that momentum from Sunday didn't carry on into Tuesday night's matchup when the Sixers faced the New York Knicks on the road.

    After taking a beatdown from New York, the Sixers wrapped up their first four games with two wins over bad teams and two losses over good teams. Based on what they've seen through the first few games of action, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated's All76ers and Kevin McCormick of Clutch Points discuss their first impressions of this year's Sixers and more on the Bleav in 76ers Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.

    "Bleav in 76ers" is available for FREE on ALL major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, etc.

    • The Sixers Start the Year 2-2

    • First Impression of the 2021-2022 Sixers?
    • Do the Sixers Look Like a Better Team This Year?
    • A Timeline of the Ben Simmons Saga 
    • Why Doesn't Ben Simmons Want to Play?
    • The Sixers Stopped Fining Simmons
    • What's Next for Ben Simmons and the Sixers?
    • Discussing Joel Embiid's Recent Setback
    • Should Joel Embiid Get More Rest?

