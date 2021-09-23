76ers Podcast: Is Ben Simmons Going Too Far With His Holdout?

The Ben Simmons trade saga began the moment the three-time All-Star passed up a wide-open dunk during a critical Game 7 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Following a disappointing loss at home against the underdogs, Simmons' future in Philadelphia immediately came into question.

Fast forward a few months later, and Simmons remains a member of the 76ers. However, with training camp approaching, the star guard intends to remain in Los Angeles as he's requested a trade from Philadelphia.

Considering the Sixers haven't found a trade they like, the team wanted Simmons to return for training camp in hopes of having him back on the floor in a Sixers uniform for the 2021-2022 NBA season.

But at this point, Simmons seems more than committed to his holdout. Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick of Sports Illustrated recently discussed the state of the staredown between Simmons and the Sixers on the latest episode of the Bleav in 76ers podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.

In this episode, Grasso and McCormick offer up the latest details coming from several reports across the league while analyzing the situation. Also, they react to Doc Rivers' pre-media day appearances on ESPN as the Sixers head coach addressed the current state of the Simmons saga from Philadelphia's point of view.

