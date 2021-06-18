Sports Illustrated home
76ers Podcast: Can the Sixers Force Game 7 vs. Hawks on Friday?

Nobody anticipated the Philadelphia 76ers being in the current situation they are in. Being the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, many believed the Sixers had a cakewalk to the Conference Finals, where they would eventually meet with the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the first round, the Sixers took care of business as they were expected to. After knocking the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards out with the gentleman's sweep in five games, the Sixers found out they would face the Atlanta Hawks after they upset the New York Knicks in five games.

The Hawks' hots streak continued as they unexpectedly upset the Sixers in Game 1 in South Philly. But then the Sixers bounced back and won the next two. As they had a significant lead in Game 4, it looked like the Sixers were well on their way to taking the series back to Philly with a 3-1 lead.

But Atlanta had other plans. A second-half rally cut into Philly's 18-point lead and allowed the Hawks to snag an unlikely victory in Game 4. Then, the Sixers challenged the Hawks once again as they garnered a 26-point lead in Game 5 before Atlanta ultimately crafted another comeback and stole another game on the road. 

Now, the Sixers have their backs against the wall in Game 6. Can they defeat the Hawks on the road and force a Game 7? Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the Game 6 matchup on the latest episode of the "Bleav in 76ers" Podcast, hosted by the Bleav Podcast Network.

Can the Sixers Still Win This Series?

Episode Breakdown

  • Recapping the last three games
  • Who's to blame for Philly's struggles?
  • Who needs to step up for Game 6?
  • Do the Sixers miss Danny Green?
  • Should the starting lineup change?
  • Looking at the Celtics-Thunder trade involving Kemba Walker and Al Horford
  • Predictions for Game 6

