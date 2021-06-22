Sports Illustrated home
76ers Podcast: Did That Really Happen? Sixers Drop Game 7 vs. Hawks

Following a crucial Game 6 victory on the road in Atlanta, the Philadelphia 76ers brought their second-round playoff series back home on Sunday. With the series tied at 3-3, the Sixers had an opportunity to send the young and scrappy Atlanta Hawks packing once and for all.

But as we've learned ever since the playoffs started, the Hawks are going to battle until the end. They did just that on Sunday night. Although everything was in the Sixers' favor as they had the hostile home crowd on their side, the Hawks once again proved they aren't fazed by Philly fans.

After winning two of three games at the Wells Fargo Center leading up to Game 7, the Hawks found themselves ahead by two points by halftime on Sunday night. As many expected the Sixers to finally find a rhythm in the third quarter and begin to pull away, it simply never happened.

The game went down to the wire, and the Hawks eventually found out they would be the team to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, despite being the fifth seed facing the first seed in the second round.

Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick of Sports Illustrated recap the events from Sunday's Game 7 shocker on the latest episode of "Bleav in 76ers" hosted by the Bleav Podcast Network. You can stream the episode on ALL major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, etc. 

Did That Really Just Happen? Sixers Drop Game 7

Episode Breakdown

  • Sixers Lose Game 7 to the Hawks
  • Discussing Doc Rivers' Rotations
  • Who's to Blame for the Final Loss?
  • Was Joel Embiid Throwing Shade at Ben Simmons?
  • Doc Rivers Uncertain About Ben Simmons' Ability to Play PG
  • What's Next for Ben Simmons and the Sixers?
  • Predicting the Eastern Conference Finals Results

