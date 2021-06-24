76ers Podcast: Did Doc Rivers Disappoint? Discussing the Final Presser

With a Game 7 matchup at home against the young and scrappy Atlanta Hawks, many believed the Philadelphia 76ers had a prime opportunity to end their postseason run there. Everything was in Philly's favor as they swung the momentum of the series back in their direction after winning Game 6 on the road.

But the Sixers didn't show up ready to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. In a sloppy offensive showing, the 76ers failed to impress in Game 7. As a result, they watched the Hawks celebrate on their court as they won the seven-game series 3-2 and ended Philly's season right then and there.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have much time to digest the loss before addressing the media on Sunday night. However, the following afternoon, he participated in one final press conference of the year before the Sixers started looking towards the next season.

Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick of Sports Illustrated recapped and reacted to Rivers' first season in charge of the Sixers and reviewed his final press conference of the year on the "Bleav in 76ers" Podcast, hosted on the Bleav Podcast Network.

Breaking Down Doc Rivers' End of Season Press Conference

Was Doc Rivers' First Season in Philly a Disappointment?

Doc's Assessment of Sixers Getting "Too Small"

The Team's Culture Was Tested in the Playoffs?

What's Next for Ben Simmons?

Some Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed Positivity