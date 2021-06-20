76ers Podcast: The Two Best Words in Sports, Game 7

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Atlanta for the final time this season on Friday. After allowing the Atlanta Hawks to form not one, but two comebacks in Games 4 and 5, the Sixers found themselves with their backs against the wall heading into Game 6.

The atmosphere at the State Farm Arena was rocking as expected. Considering the Hawks could've advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, their fans gave them an extra boost as they got off to a hot start.

Meanwhile, the Sixers got off to a less than ideal start as Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris found themselves in foul trouble early. And as Joel Embiid struggled to get to the free-throw line, the Sixers needed somebody to step up.

Seth Curry and the unlikely hero of the night in Game 6, Tyrese Maxey, were up for the challenge. Curry, who clocked in for nearly 40 minutes on Friday, continued to be the hot hand for the Sixers' offense.

Shooting six-for-nine from beyond the arc and draining eight of his 14 field goal attempts, Curry put up a team-high of 24 points. Although Harris got off to a rough start due to his foul trouble, a strong second-half allowed him to match Curry's production with 24 points of his own.

Then, there was Tyrese Maxey who collected 16 points off the bench for the Sixers. Despite being a rookie playing in his first Game 6 ever, the moment wasn't too big for the University of Kentucky product. And as Joel Embiid said after the game, the 76ers probably don't force a Game 7 without the young guard.

But they did -- and now the Sixers are set to face the Hawks at home for a do-or-die matchup. Tune in as Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the events from Game 6 and preview the upcoming Game 7 matchup on the latest episode of the "Bleav in 76ers" Podcast hosted by the Bleav Podcast Network.

The Two Best Words in Sports, Game 7

Re-visiting Doc Rivers' "Controversial" Pregame Comments

76ers Defeat Hawks in Game 6 Recap

Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey Form a Big 3

Joel Embiid Blasts the Refs

Discussing Nets vs. Bucks Game 7

Does This Season's Winner Come With an Asterisk?