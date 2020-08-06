76ers Receive Promising Update on Ben Simmons' Injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons had an MRI on Wednesday night after leaving the game against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter. Simmons, who had just eight points in 22 minutes of action, felt discomfort in his knee six minutes into the third quarter. After passing the ball out from the three-point line, Simmons was seen grabbing at his leg and stretching it out before coming off the court.

Simmons then slowly walked back to the locker room with the team's medical staff and was then followed by Sixers General Manager, Elton Brand. It wasn't long before the 76ers ruled Simmons out for the remainder of the matchup. Following that report, however, Simmons was reportedly in no pain and had no swelling in his knee, which was another promising sign for the Sixers star.

Just before the Sixers and the Wizards wrapped up their matchup down in Orlando, Simmons was then spotted again leaving the facility with a member of the organization -- the third-year forward was headed out to get an MRI on his knee. According to The Athletic's NBA Insider, Shams Charania, the Sixers received good news in regards to Simmons' injured knee. The MRI "came back clean" per Charania.

Now, Ben Simmons is listed as day-to-day for the Sixers. The Sixers are set to practice on Thursday in preparation for Friday's game. So far, Simmons' status for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic has yet to be addressed. Right now, it is assumed the All-Star is heading into Friday's game as questionable.

