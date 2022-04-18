76ers vs. Raptors: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors met for the fifth time this season on Saturday night. Although the Sixers didn’t have an ideal outcome in their first four outings against the Raptors during the regular season as they went 1-3, Saturday’s game was an opportunity to get a clean slate.

As the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers drew a first-round series against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors. Going into Game 1, both teams were relatively healthy. In the last two outings against the Sixers, the Raptors had several key players out.

But on Saturday, both teams had every key member of their squads on the floor. The Sixers got quality minutes from their key players. As Joel Embiid garnered a lot of attention on the offensive end, as expected, his supporting cast did a job well done.

Tobias Harris, who checked in for 37 minutes, shot 9-14 from the field and scored 26 points. Meanwhile, Sixers’ second-year guard Tyrese Maxey had a dominant showing in his first playoff start as he hit on 14 of his 21 shots for 38 points.

The Sixers had complete control of the Game 1 matchup at home. As they led by as much as 24 points, the Sixers took care of their lead and put the Raptors away with ease. When it was all said and done, Philly finished the night with a 131-111 victory and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Now, the Sixers and the Raptors will meet for Game 2 in South Philly on Monday night. Unlike Saturday’s game, the Raptors expect to miss a few key players as they suffered some key injuries during the first outing.

Key Game Notes Raptors are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone over in four of the Raptors’ last six games Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games The total has gone over in all five of the Sixers’ last five games Sixers have gone 24-17 at home during the regular season Raptors were 24-17 on the road during the regular season Injury Report 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Jaden Springer - Questionable Raptors Scottie Barnes - Out Gary Trent Jr. - Doubtful Thaddeus Young - Doubtful Game Odds Spread: Sixers -7.5 Moneyline: PHI -333, TOR +260 Total O/U: 215.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Sixers -7.5 Moneyline: Sixers -333 Total O/U: Over 215.5

