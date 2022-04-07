76ers vs. Raptors: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

After clinching their spot in the playoffs with a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets and a tight victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to wrap up the regular season by improving their on-court chemistry and staying healthy before the playoffs.

With a road game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, the Sixers were loose without the pressure of winning to clinch their spot in the postseason. By the time the second quarter of Tuesday’s game rolled around, Philly had dominated the Pacers by scoring nearly 50 points in 12 minutes.

Although it seemed the Sixers were well on their way to blowing out the Pacers, they allowed Indiana to cut into their lead. Therefore, the Sixers couldn’t get their key guys to rest down the stretch of the matchup. Instead, the starters had to come back out on the floor to close the matchup out.

Once again, MVP candidate Joel Embiid collected over 40 points in Indiana to improve his campaign. And thanks to his help, the Sixers closed out Tuesday's matchup with a third-straight victory. Now, the Sixers will look to continue the final stretch of their regular season with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

In the previous three outings between the Sixers and the Raptors, Toronto picked up two wins. Their latest victory over Philadelphia came just a few weeks ago when the Raptors picked up a shorthanded win over the Sixers.

Key Game Notes Sixers have won three-straight games Sixers are 27-13 on the road this season Philly has won six of their last ten games Raptors have won seven of their last ten games When playing in Toronto, Raptors are 22-17 Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last nine games Raptors are 11-4 against the spread in the last 15 games Injury Report 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Matisse Thybulle - Out Raptors OG Anunoby - Doubtful Dalano Banton - Out Isaac Bonga - Out Justin Champagnie - Out David Johnson - Out Yuta Watanbe - Doubtful Game Odds Spread: Sixers -2.5 Moneyline: PHI -133, TOR +110 Total O/U: 219.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Raptors +2.5 Moneyline: TOR +110 Total O/U: Over 219.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.