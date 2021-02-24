76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Road Series Finale

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors matched up for the second time this season on Sunday night. Except for this time around, the 76ers were on the road and facing a team that has been on quite a roll lately.

Earlier this season, the Raptors struggled to get it going. As they sat near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, it seemed Toronto was on their way to missing the postseason for the first time in a while. Then, they flipped a switch, and now they're playing better than ever.

At 16-15, the Raptors are currently sitting in fifth place in the East. And they'll get an opportunity to try and knock off the first-place Sixers for the second time in a row on Tuesday night. Although the Raptors will be shorthanded again without Kyle Lowry on the court, they've managed to remain successful without him lately.

As for the Sixers, they'll have their entire team healthy for the second-straight matchup. On Sunday, as the Sixers struggled shooting, the team chalked up their loss as just having one of those nights where easy shots simply weren't falling. On Tuesday, we'll see if the Sixers can bounce back.

Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Raptors conclude their series in Tampa? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan

76ers Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -140, TOR +115

O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM