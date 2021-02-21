76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Sunday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers just wrapped up a quick two-game stint at home before hitting the road once again for a series against the Toronto Raptors. On Friday night, Philly hosted the Chicago Bulls and were willed to a win by Joel Embiid, who scored a career-high of 50 points.

Now, Embiid and the Sixers will look to follow up with the first of two matchups against the Raptors on Sunday. Fortunately for Embiid, he might have some extra help coming in as the Sixers are beginning to get healthy again.

Ben Simmons, who has been dealing with a stomach-related illness, has missed the last two games. Without him in the lineup, the 76ers have resorted to starting the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle while offering the rookie Tyrese Maxey more minutes.

In addition to Simmons' absence, the Sixers have also been without their primary backup point guard Shake Milton as he's been nursing a sprained ankle for the last five games. As he's been progressing well, Philly anticipates he'll be back in the rotation once again on Sunday night.

As for the Raptors, they've been without their starting guard Kyle Lowry. Fortunately for them, they've done well enough to win some games without him. Coming into the matchup on Sunday, the Raptors are on a two-game win streak.

