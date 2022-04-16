76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 1

After clinching a spot in the playoff with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers a couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers knew it was only a matter of time before they fired up yet another playoff run.

Although the Sixers had an opportunity to make a final push to notch the third seed in the 2022 Eastern Conference Playoffs, the cards weren’t in the Sixers’ favor.

After Philadelphia wrapped up last Sunday’s regular-season finale with a blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers found out that the Boston Celtics took care of business in their own matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Therefore, the Celtics advanced to the second seed, while the Milwaukee Bucks snagged the third seed. Once the Sixers realized they were the final team in the East with home-court advantage, they knew they were set for a series against the Toronto Raptors.

For the first time since the 2019 playoff run, the Sixers will face the Raptors in the postseason. Back then, the Sixers and the Raptors needed all seven games to settle the series. In the end, the Raptors won on a last-second buzzer-beat shot, which sent them to the Eastern Conference Finals before eventually going all the way and winning the NBA title.

This time around, both teams look a lot different. Plan on tuning into Game 1 on Saturday night to watch the Sixers and the Raptors begin their postseason battle? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 1

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

National TV Broadcast: ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188, TOR +155

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook