76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for First Preseason Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the court on Monday night for the first time since their devastating Game 7 loss in the second round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Sunday, the Sixers wrapped up their final training camp practice before boarding a flight to Toronto. To start the preseason, the Sixers will fire off two straight games against the Raptors.

Unfortunately, the Sixers will be shorthanded on Monday night to begin their preseason. According to the team's injury report, Sixers center Joel Embiid will get a rest night. In addition to Embiid, the team will also be without the rookie center Charles Bassey, and of course, the 76ers don't plan on having the disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons in the mix as well.

Although Monday's game will be meaningless in the end, it offers a great opportunity for young players to garner some much-needed experience. Also, it gives the seasoned veterans a chance to get into game shape as they participating in their first set of game action for the first time in months.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors go head to head in the first of a two-game preseason series? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: Stream Only

Live Stream: Click Here

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: Raptors on 1050

Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -120, TOR +101

O/U Total: 216.5

*Odds via The Action Network