76ers Recall Reed From NBA G League Ahead of Magic Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have started sending second-year forward/center Paul Reed to the NBA G League lately. It all started on Saturday as the Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, had an afternoon matchup against the Raptors 905.

Although the Sixers were set to tip-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 pm on Saturday, they sent Reed to the G League for their daytime matchup. As expected, the former G League MVP flashed brilliance in his Blue Coats debut for the season as he collected 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes.

Later that night, Reed joined the Sixers' bench as they faced the Timberwolves in what would become a double-overtime thriller. Reed never saw any minutes with the Sixers on Saturday, but he stuck around as a reserve. Then, the following day, he was sent back down to the G League to participate in Delaware's back-to-back against the Raptors 905.

His stat line on Sunday was similar to Saturday's. Checking in for 28 minutes, Reed put up 27 points, 11 rebounds, and blocked four shots in Delaware's win over the Raptors 905. Due to Reed being active in Sunday's game for the Blue Coats, it seemed there was a chance he wouldn't be with the Sixers for Monday's game against Orlando.

When the Sixers initially submitted their injury report, Reed was listed as out since he was on G League assignment. However, a team official confirms that the second-year veteran has been recalled. Therefore, Reed will be available for the Sixers on Monday night as they host the Orlando Magic for the first time this year.

